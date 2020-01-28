



EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio community not far over the border has raised more than $7,000 for a reward leading to the arrest of whoever beheaded a woman’s dog and left its head in her backyard.

The East Palestine Police Department, about an hour away from Pittsburgh, says they received a call from a woman, Barb Greaves, reporting her Beagle named Trouble missing.

Police say she told them Trouble had been let out on a cable run in the backyard and then was discovered missing a short time later.

A few days later, police say Greaves’ son called and said someone had killed his mother’s dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

While police work to figure out who committed the heinous crime, the community rallied together to find Trouble’s killer.

A Facebook page called “Justice for Trouble” posted a list of local businesses where people can donate money toward the cause.

In all, Justice for Trouble raised $7,438.05.

“That number should loosen some lips,” they said on Facebook.