Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say more tests will be needed to determine the cause of death of two men whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home over the weekend, but foul play wasn’t involved.
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that the Cambria County coroner has ordered toxicology tests following autopsies Monday.
Coroner Jeff Lees said trauma and foul play have been ruled out in the deaths of the men, who were 40 and 45 years old.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene after their bodies were found Sunday in a second-floor apartment in Cover Hill.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.