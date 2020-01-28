Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is ready to compete against the world’s best.
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will join 15 other NFL players for a Fortnite tournament in Miami.
The football players will face each other and some of the world’s top Fortnite players in the “Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl.”
The matches will be streamed live starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.
The winner gets $500,000 for the charity of their choice.
