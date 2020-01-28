Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are you ready for a Bieber invasion, Pittsburgh?
That’s right, Justin Bieber will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena on his just-announced tour.
Bieber’s Changes Tour is scheduled to hit Pittsburgh on Aug. 4.
The opening acts include Kehlani and Jaden.
Tickets will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at noon.
For more information, visit PPG Paints Arena’s website here.
