Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Liberty Tunnel, Local TV, Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One side of the Liberty Tunnel was closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

PennDOT says a crash shutdown the northbound, inbound Liberty Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were on scene, PennDOT says. They urged motorists to take a different route.

The tunnel reopened shortly around 4:10 p.m. The crash scene has been cleared.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments