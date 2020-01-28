Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One side of the Liberty Tunnel was closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.
PennDOT says a crash shutdown the northbound, inbound Liberty Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.
#TrafficAlert Due to a multi-vehicle crash, there are lane restrictions at the inbound (northbound) Liberty Tunnel. Motorists can expect delays while emergency personnel respond to the scene.
First responders were on scene, PennDOT says. They urged motorists to take a different route.
The tunnel reopened shortly around 4:10 p.m. The crash scene has been cleared.
No injuries have been reported yet.
