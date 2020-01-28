BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Doctors in our region say people should be more concerned about the flu.

The state now says 33 people in Pennsylvania have died of flu-related illnesses so far this flu season.

There is no question the flu is out there. The only variable is how well you are protected.

“You feel like garbage,” is not exactly the medical school description Dr. Annmarie Ray and her colleagues learned, but it’s appropriate.

Dr. Ray, whose practice is in the heart of Beaver County, says in addition to the high fever and headaches, “You feel like someone beat you with a baseball bat.”

Across Pennsylvania, Allegheny County now leads all other counties in the number of confirmed cases of the flu.

More than 7,000 flu cases have been reported in Allegheny County.

Westmoreland County has seen more than 2,000 cases, and Beaver County is third with just over 1,700 cases.

Dr. Ray says ER doctors at Heritage Valley Health Systems Beaver say they are seeing a transition in the flu cases.

Up until now, Type B has been predominant. But in the last two weeks, Type B has taken a back seat to Type A.

Across the board, the medical professionals say the only way to stop the spread is to self-quarantine.

Dr. Ray says to do it as soon as you suspect you are sick because you are contagious.

But some folks can’t afford to stay home like Marcus Wise of Midland.

“I have bills to pay,” Midland said. “Unless I’m literally throwing up and can’t get out the bed, then I’m at work.”

So Dr. Ray and her colleagues are preaching the gospel of the flu shot.

“It is absolutely not too late,” she said.