FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in Mercer County are looking for an escapee from the Mercer County Jail.
According to the Farrell City Police, Travis Brandt was out on furlough Monday when he fled the vehicle that was supposed to be taking him back to the Mercer County Jail.
He had to be back by 5 p.m., but never showed up.
Police say Brandt was last seen by family members in Hermitage.
He is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Brandt’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Mercer County at 724-662-6162.
