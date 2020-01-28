



CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) – The Ohio Department of Health is reportedly looking into two possible cases of coronavirus in students.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, two students at the Miami University of Ohio in Oxford — about 5 hours from Pittsburgh — are being investigated for two possible case of coronavirus.

Ohio University Press Secretary Melanie Amato told WOIO that both students had recently traveled to China and have been put into isolation.

They reportedly have some type of respiratory illness, and now the CDC will have to confirm if these cases are coronavirus, WOIO says.

The CDC says it’s monitoring a new coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

There are about a thousand confirmed cases in China, the CDC says.

CBS News reports the virus has killed at least 106 people as of Tuesday.