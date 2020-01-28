Comments
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school system plans to reopen Tuesday after a high number of flu cases canceled classes for the district.
The Zane Trace Local district is in Ross County in southern Ohio.
Superintendent Jerry Mowery says close to one in four students was sick, and staff were also feeling ill.
Mowery tells The Chillicothe Gazette the district canceled all classes and activities on Monday.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 566 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state the week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Flu has also shut down other schools this year.
