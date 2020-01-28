  • KDKA TVOn Air

DURHAM, N.C. (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers made sure to honor Kobe Bryant.

(Photo Credit: Pitt Panthers Men’s Basketball/Twitter)

Before Tuesday’s game at Duke, the Panthers wore special team warmup shirts to honor the NBA legend.

The warmups had No. 24 on the back and No. 8 on the front, the numbers Bryant wore during his Lakers career.

“For Kobe. #MambaForever,” the team’s basketball account tweeted.

Bryant died over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

