DURHAM, N.C. (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers made sure to honor Kobe Bryant.
Before Tuesday’s game at Duke, the Panthers wore special team warmup shirts to honor the NBA legend.
The warmups had No. 24 on the back and No. 8 on the front, the numbers Bryant wore during his Lakers career.
For Kobe. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/LEd1GpWVB3
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) January 29, 2020
“For Kobe. #MambaForever,” the team’s basketball account tweeted.
Bryant died over the weekend in a helicopter crash.
