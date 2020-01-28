



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We might be moving around Pittsburgh in gondolas if Mayor Bill Peduto can make it happen.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mayor Peduto says he wants to focus on mobility in the coming years, like adding gondolas that can get people around Pittsburgh’s tricky terrain in an effective way.

“This is really about how you get from the Hill District to the Strip District,” he told the Post-Gazette.

“There used to be an incline that did that. And there’s now an opportunity to potentially put a gondola there that could also link into Oakland. How can you connect different parts of the city in the most efficient, effective and equitable way? We don’t have the vehicle to deliver that right now — pun intended.”

Mayor Peduto made these comments at a Northwest Bank Developers Forum at the Union Trust Building sponsored by the Pittsburgh Downtown Community Development Corp, the Post-Gazette says.

The forum focused heavily on transportation issues and how they relate to development in the city. He reportedly said he’s hoping to move in this new direction in the next five years, assuming his re-election in 2021.

You can read more about Mayor Peduto’s plans for transportation and mobility here.