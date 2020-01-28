Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Police are looking for 30-year-old Michael Cervone.
The bureau provided both these photos of Cervone on their Facebook page.
He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Cervone was last seen wearing a red Guess brand jacket and black Echo-brand sweatpants.
Anyone who has spotted Cervone or knows where he is should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
