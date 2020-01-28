Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Michael Cervone.

The bureau provided both these photos of Cervone on their Facebook page.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Cervone was last seen wearing a red Guess brand jacket and black Echo-brand sweatpants.


 

Anyone who has spotted Cervone or knows where he is should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

