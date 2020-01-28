



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Kensington man is facing several charges for attempting to rob a police officer in downtown Pittsburgh.

Aaron Walker, 26, is charged with robbery, access device fraud, possessing instruments of crime, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and public drunkenness.

According to the criminal complaint, two plain-clothed Port Authority Police Officers were standing near Fifth Avenue and Wood Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Court papers say Walker came up with a knife and said, “Give me five bucks and a cigarette.”

“I think that’s kind of ludicrous. That’s kind of crazy,” Thomas Solomon, from East Liberty, said when he learned about what happened.

The officer told Walker he didn’t have anything but a Connect Card for the bus. Police say Walker then became frustrated, saying, “Why are you [expletive] with me?” He then walked away.

“The panhandlers are aggressive. People are desperate,” John Lindsey, from Green Tree, said. “It’s just crazy.”

When police searched Walker after taking him into custody, they also found he had someone else’s bank card and made charges of less than $100.00 pic.twitter.com/m4e68GLNRg — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 28, 2020

Police started following Walker as he went into traffic and early got hit by an ambulance and police car. One officer had to pull out his gun when he took Walker into custody near Katz Plaza in the Cultural District, the criminal complaint reports.

Once in the police vehicle, Walker is accused of kicking the rear doors. Police say he had to be restrained by shackles.

“I love this town. For someone to do something that desperate makes me kind of nervous,” Solomon said.

During a search at the police station, investigators found Walker allegedly stole someone’s bank card and spent about $100 with it. The card’s owner was aware and had been in contact with their bank.

Walker is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6.