LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Officials with the Quaker Valley School District say the middle school was evacuated this morning due to reports of a strange odor in the building.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the odor was reported by staff members.





The students were evacuated and relocated to St. Andrew’s Church in Sewickley as a precaution. District officials say all are accounted for and safe.

They are asking parents to not pick up their children at this time.

The fire department and gas company are investigating.

School officials say they will release more information when it’s available.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.