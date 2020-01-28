PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some students are going home early today in the South Allegheny School District due to bedbugs.

According to a notice posted on the district’s website, a bedbug was found Tuesday morning on the campus of the middle/high school.

Because of the discovery, the district has called in an exterminator to treat the school, including classrooms, offices and lockers. The cleaning will begin this afternoon.

As a precaution, the district is sending students home early in rolling dismissals.

The high school students are being dismissed at 11:20 a.m., then the middle school students will follow at 12:45 p.m.

The entire school will be “off limits/closed” for classes and after-school activities during the treatment.

District officials say classes will be back in session on Wednesday.