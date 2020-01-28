



VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Verona Borough Council has voted to terminate a police officer who is accused of exchanging pornographic images with a 16-year-old boy.

KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports the Verona Borough Council has taken a vote that will cost part-time officer Anthony Ogline his job.

#BREAKING Verona Borough Manager Jerry Kenna makes statement regarding the termination of Officer Anthony Ogline who is accused of allegedly exchanging pornographic images with a minor. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/soHrhwu5n8 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) January 29, 2020

The vote happened at the beginning of the borough meeting. It was unanimous.

Ogline is accused of exchanging pornographic images with a minor and giving him marijuana and weed.

In an interview last week, Ogline told KDKA he thought the victim was 18.

However, police said the victim is actually 16.

The Allegheny County police say the boy was first reported missing last week when he was seen leaving school in the middle of the day and getting into a black sedan. The sedan drove off, and police say it wasn’t clear if the boy had been lured or if he was trying to run away.

Whitehall Police launched an investigation and tracked the 16-year-old to an address in Verona. Allegheny County police say Whitehall police believed the child was with an off-duty Verona Borough police officer.

However, they weren’t able to make contact with anyone and asked Allegheny County Police for help with the investigation.

Investigators accuse part-time Verona police officer Anthony Ogline, 34, of picking up the teen from school. Police say the victim met Ogline on the dating app Grindr about three months ago.

They also say Ogline allegedly gave the boy alcohol and marijuana and exchanged pornographic images with him.

Ogline is facing multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

He says he’s also been a part-time police officer with Indiana Township since August, however, he says the department asked him for his resignation. Indiana Township hasn’t confirmed that yet.

As for Verona Police, up until Tuesday he had been suspended without pay pending the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.