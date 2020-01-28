EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is behind bars in Westmoreland County after she allegedly abandoned her four children.

According to state police, a mother of four not only abandoned her children, but she was under the influence when she kicked them out of her house into the rain and cold.

Donna DeAugustine from East Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment and corruption.

It was last week when state police say her kids came home from school unsupervised.

Then it was around 7 p.m. when she allegedly stumbled home drunk before getting into an argument with her kids. Police say she then kicked them out, and the children went to a neighbor’s house to look for help.

DeAugustine remains in jail. KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports her bail was denied for the safety of her children and community members.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.