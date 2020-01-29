PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flu has claimed two more lives in Allegheny County.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a total of five people have now died.
The latest deaths include two people in their 30s. But the Health Department says both had underlying medical conditions.
Allegheny County’s first flu-related death was recorded during the week of Jan. 4.
Health Department officials say there has been a “decline in reported flu cases each week over the past month;” however, it is still vital to take precautions.
The Health Department says: “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we urge residents to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.”
They also recommend the standards, washing your hands often, coughing and sneezing into the shoulder and elbow areas and staying home from work if you have flu symptoms.
