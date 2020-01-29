Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mac Miller has hit the Billboard chart.
“Circles” debuted as the No. 3 album in the country. It is the late rapper’s posthumous album.
It sold the equivalent of 164,000 copies in its first week.
It only trailed new releases from Eminem and Halsey.
Miller was working with Jon Brion on the album. After Miller’s death in the fall of 2018, Miller’s family says Brion dedicated himself to finishing “Circles,” using his time and conversations with Miller to complete the album.
All six albums that Miller created landed in the top 4 of the Billboard chart upon their release.
