PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major crash temporarily closed part of the Parkway East.
The inbound side of the roadway was closed Wednesday around 10 p.m. between the Wilkinsburg and Edgewood exits because of a major crash
#BREAKING: Inbound Parkway East is closed between Wilkinsburg and Edgewood/Swissvale for a major accident. As we passed the scene, we saw one car completely flipped over and another badly damaged. pic.twitter.com/pXgOxSHLT0
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 30, 2020
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse said one car was flipped over and another was badly damaged.
Crews have left the scene.
