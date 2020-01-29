Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Parkway East, Shelby Cassesse


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major crash temporarily closed part of the Parkway East.

The inbound side of the roadway was closed Wednesday around 10 p.m. between the Wilkinsburg and Edgewood exits because of a major crash

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse said one car was flipped over and another was badly damaged.

Crews have left the scene.

