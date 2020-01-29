  • KDKA TVOn Air

BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for the people responsible for poaching three elk on Thanksgiving Day.

They are offering a $9,000 reward for information regarding the two males and one female elk who were shot and killed in Benezette Township in Elk County.

According to the game commission, they were all found in the same area on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the northcentral regional office of the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 570-398-4744.

