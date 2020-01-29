



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg Police are working to find a second robbery suspect who is still at large.

Greensburg Police say they’re looking for Nikolaus Beers, who is accused of robbing a man with Jonathan Kostial.

According to police, Beers and Kostial robbed a man then shoved him out of a vehicle last Monday.

The Trib reports it was allegedly a strong-armed robbery, with Kostial choking the victim while Beers robbed him.

An arrest warrant charging Beers with robbery and “other offenses” has been obtained by police. Kostial is facing the same charges, police say.

On Facebook, Greensburg police say Beers is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, a goatee and a sleeve tattoo stretching from his shoulder to the elbow of his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

