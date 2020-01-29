



HAYS (KDKA) — Three dump trucks caught fire at the Jadell Minniefield Construction lot in Hays early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m.

“It was about 3:30 and my fiance came downstairs yelling there was a fire,” said Kerrie Kelly, a neighbor that witnessed the fire. “He heard and felt the explosions and hissing.”

The neighbor then called the fire department and they made sure everyone was ok.

When they arrived, the found a man that stays in a trailer on the property and he moved trucks next to it to keep the fire from spreading to more trucks.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing up from the trucks and some of the flames were so high they were as high as the bridge near the yard.

Here’s a look at the fire that burned multiple trucks in the city’s Hays neighborhood. https://t.co/qKRMBBBggp — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 29, 2020

According to the fire battalion chief, there was nothing in the bed of the trucks at the time of the fire.

No one was injured in the fires.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

