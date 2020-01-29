PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher whose 5-year-old student got second-degree burns after a classroom project has submitted a resignation letter.
Amour Cleckley attends kindergarten at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Her class was creating a potion, using hot water, at the beginning of January.
The cup spilled, giving her burns that stretch across her stomach.
The girl’s grandmother said her granddaughter’s teacher called her about an accident at school. But she’s upset that the school told her it was just warm water and that the child needed to be picked up.
Nothing was mentioned about the injuries, the grandmother said.
The district’s spokesperson says the Pittsburgh Public School Board plans on meeting tonight and discussing the resignation.
The family told KDKA the teacher was originally suspended for two days after the incident.
