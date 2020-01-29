



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was hoping we’d see some sunshine today, but that just doesn’t seem to be the case except for as far east as Bedford County.

Everyone else should expect to see near full overcast skies throughout the day.

The snow chance is very small today but there are some snow showers showing up on radar and they are very isolated.

Tomorrow there likely won’t be much sunshine again but the clouds in place will be high clouds and not as many of the low clouds that have plagued the area for the past three days.

This should allow highs to be near 40° for Thursday and Friday.

A wet snow and rain mix is expected for Saturday and early on Sunday.

Highs both days will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and there will be little accumulation.

