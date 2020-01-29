



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the last month, 35 Pennsylvanians were charged with felony welfare fraud.

The Office of State Inspector General says a total of 45 people were charged with welfare fraud in November, resulting in about $240,000 in restitution.

Out of the 35 people facing felony charges, four were from Westmoreland County, three from Allegheny County, one from Beaver, one from Lawrence and one from Clarion.

According to the Office of State Inspector General, 29 of the felony charges involved fraud of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

If convicted, there is a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, along with a disqualification period from the program they’re accused of defrauding.

In Pennsylvania, more than 1.7 million people are in the food stamp program, SNAP.