PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday with a layered dip perfect for parties.
Layered Hummus Dip
Ingredients:
For Spiced Beef:
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small red onion, chopped, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ green bell pepper, cored and chopped
- 8 ounces lean ground beef
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon sumac
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ cup canned tomato sauce
- 3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts, optional
Directions:
Have available 16 ounces of quality store-bought plain hummus.
Make the spiced beef topping: Heat 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil in a skillet until shimmering, but not smoking. Add most of the onions, keeping about 1 tablespoon or so for later. Add green peppers and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat for about 4 minutes, stirring regularly, until softened.
Add lean ground beef and sauté until fully browned (about 8 minutes). Carefully, drain any excess fat and return skillet to heat. Season beef with kosher salt, pepper, allspice, sumac, and cinnamon. Stir in tomato sauce, and cook another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Assemble the layered hummus dip: Spread hummus in serving bowl. Pour a generous drizzle of quality extra virgin olive oil. Top with the spiced meat, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, the remaining red onion, and toasted pine nuts.
Serve immediately with warm pita bread or pita chips.
Serves: 4 to 6
