PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crisis averted.

On Wednesday night, the two satellites on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh did not collide, according to LeoLabs.

“Thankfully our latest data following the event shows no evidence of new debris. To be sure, we will perform a further assessment upon the next pass of both objects over Kiwi Space Radar occurring later tonight,” LeoLabs said on Twitter.

What started as a 1 in 100 chance increased to a 1 in 20 chance of a collision 900 km above Pittsburgh.

LeoLabs, which tracks space debris, first put out the alert along with a visualization of the event on Tuesday.

One satellite was roughly the size of a trash can, about 10 pounds.

The other was the size of a small car.

They were headed straight for each other at more than 10 times the speed of a bullet.

“These are actual space ships that could collide in space. Sure they’re unmanned and they’ve been not operational for a while,” Ralph Crewe with Bulh Planetarium and Observatory, Carnegie Science Center told KDKA Tuesday.

