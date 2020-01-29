EASTVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local veterans memorial is sinking and a community in Beaver County is raising money to try and rebuild it.

The community took to social media after the memorial went missing, but KDKA learned that the town council took it down as the memorial fell into a sinkhole.

“I have my dad, my grandfather, and several uncles their names were on here,” said Rick Eiler.

Names were once displayed on the brass plaque at Eastvale’s veteran memorial until it disappeared.

“I think maybe somebody thought they were stolen because they are brass,” said Borough President Pam Cupac.

As a sinkhole opened up, there was concern the whole memorial would fall in.

“We, as a town council, decided to take the plaques down to at least save the plaques,” Cupac said.

As for what’s next for the memorial, they want to rebuild, but the problem comes down to small-town funding with an unstable site.

“We applied for a community grant, but we won’t be told if it’s us until summer,” Cupac said.

The hope is that community donations could help speed up the process and Eastvale can continue honoring its veterans with pride.

“I just didn’t want it to get put away and forgotten about,” Eiler told KDKA.

The council hopes to discuss possibilities on where to rebuild the memorial at the next meeting on Monday.