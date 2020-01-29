



MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 16-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Monroeville left a teenager in serious condition.

Rayshaun Jackson, 16, has been charged with attempted homicide and other charges after an 18-year-old was shot in a car on Leslie Drive on Tuesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, officials responded to the scene for a report of a male shot. The teenager was found with at least to gunshot wounds to the upper body in a silver Prius.

Police then say they saw footprints and tracked them to a home in the 300 block of Coleman Drive, where three residents came outside after being called by police.

One of the residents was Jackson, the complaint reads.

Police then searched the home and found a Colt .38 revolver with three spent shell casings in the shed under a piece of carpet.

A pair of shoes in Jackson’s bedroom also matched footprints at the scene.

In an interview with police, Jackson said he planned on buying a half-ounce of marijuana from the person in the car, who he said he did not know, the complaint reads.

Jackson told police, according to the criminal complaint, that the teen in the car gave him the marijuana and when Jackson went to hand over the money, “something triggered him.”

The teen, according to Jackson in the complaint, then said, “I’m about to shoot you.” When the teen in the car reached between his feet, Jackson told police he felt threatened and fired the gun.

Jackson told police he did not see the 18-year-old pull a gun, the complaint says.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.