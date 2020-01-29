  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:09 AMThe Young and the Restless
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    03:40 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Reality Television, Reality TV, Terry Bradshaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Terry Bradshaw is ready for a new role.

He’s been a Hall of Fame quarterback, an actor, and a pregame show broadcaster.

Now the Pittsburgh Steelers legend is looking to be a reality show star.

The E! network is launching a reality show with Bradshaw’s family called “The Bradshaw Bunch.”

The network says the show will follow Terry, his wife, Tammy, and their three daughters as they spend the offseason in Oklahoma.

There is no word on when the show will air.

Comments