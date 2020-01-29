Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Terry Bradshaw is ready for a new role.
He’s been a Hall of Fame quarterback, an actor, and a pregame show broadcaster.
Now the Pittsburgh Steelers legend is looking to be a reality show star.
The E! network is launching a reality show with Bradshaw’s family called “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The network says the show will follow Terry, his wife, Tammy, and their three daughters as they spend the offseason in Oklahoma.
There is no word on when the show will air.
