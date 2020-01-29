HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Package deliver company United Parcel Service is committing to spending $1.4 billion to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 new, full-time employees.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in grants as part of the projects.

In a news release, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “With a foundation of longevity and rich history, UPS is a company that is still growing at a rapid rate, serving the needs of people in all corners of the commonwealth on a daily basis. Our investment in this global company will not only ensure that customers across Pennsylvania will continue to receive the service they expect, but also local communities will benefit from the combined creation and retention of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs.”

The company says it will expand its operations in Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties, spending the money on building renovations, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each of the locations.

