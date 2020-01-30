Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Anglers will no longer need to wear their fishing license on their hat or jackets.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission approved removing the regulation that would require people fishing to display their licenses.
Even with the regulation removed, those casting a line will need to have their license on their person.
The change brings the Fish and Boat Commission in line with the Pennsylvania Game Commission which no longer requires hunters to display their license.
