



SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials rescued a girl and her dog from a hillside in Shaler Township.

The Shaler Township Police said on Thursday that the young girl and her dog went over the hillside near the end of Edgecliff Avenue, off East Undercliff Street.

The dog, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever named Penny, got loose from the house and went over the hillside.

The girl then went over the hillside after the dog.

“I started jumping tree to tree until I got to her,” Veronica Lavsa said. “And then I started trying to walk up and she wouldn’t go up. She started shaking.”

The girl’s brother was the one who called the police.

The girl and the dog are home safe, officials say.

Firefighters went over the hillside and used cables to rescue the pair.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.