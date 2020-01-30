



SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials rescued a girl and her dog from a hillside in Shaler Township.

The Shaler Township Police said on Thursday that the young girl and her dog went over the hillside near the end of Edgecliff Avenue, off East Undercliff Street.

The dog, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever named Penny, got loose from the house and fell over the hillside approximately 200 feet.

The girl then went over the hillside after the dog and got stuck, too.

“I started jumping tree to tree until I got to her,” Veronica Lavsa said. “And then I started trying to walk up and she wouldn’t go up. She started shaking.”

UPDATE: The dog has been rescued. pic.twitter.com/KvbbYSBYvT — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 30, 2020

The girl’s brother was the one who called the police.

“I had to run about a mile around to go down by the tracks and get to her,” Shaun Lavsa said. “So I yelled for her to yell her name so I could get a visual on her and then I called the police.”

Veronica was rescued first by officials.

Penny was brought to safety about 10 minutes after Veronica.

The girl and the dog are home safe, officials say.

“I was very scared because she was about to fall down the hill,” Lavsa said.

Firefighters went over the hillside and used cables to rescue the pair.