After a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018 that included team MVP honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 2019 season was not as promising.

In 2018, JuJu caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven scores, which was the same amount of touchdowns in his rookie season. It was good enough for 179 fantasy points according to CBS. In 2019, JuJu lost counterpart Antonio Brown as well as QB Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of the season due to injury. JuJu was also injured himself for weeks at a time. He caught only 42 passes for 552 yards and 3 TDs. It equated to 66 total fantasy points in 2019.

JuJu spoke with the crew of CBS’ Fantasy Football Today and said big things are coming for fantasy owners in 2020.

"A lot of points coming your way" 👀@TeamJuJu makes his case for drafting him in 2020. pic.twitter.com/9IQu0g2yDu — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) January 30, 2020

“Big plays, big dominate, a lot of points,” JuJu said when asked what is to be expected of him in 2020.

Next football season will be an interesting situation for the Steelers, as Big Ben’s health is in question, while the team looks to get back to dominance on offense that was missing in 2019. Right now, the defense looks like it is ready to compete, but many questions surround the offense, and JuJu’s performance week in and week out is a crucial component.