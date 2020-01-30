



EAST PALESTINE, Pa. (KDKA) – A plaque hangs on the wall inside the Columbiana County Humane Society in Salem, Ohio. It reads, “Paw prints in heaven. Forever in our heart. In memory of Trouble.” The plaque is honoring a life taken too soon.

“We would like to find out who did this to this dog,” said Executive Director with the Columbiana County Humane Society Rick Eyler.

Over the past few weeks, people in both Pennsylvania and Ohio have come together to raise thousands of dollars in reward money. There was $8,000 donated to the humane society and another $2,000 from Mahoning County Crime Stoppers. A total of $10,000 is now being offered for information on whoever beheaded Trouble.

“It’s very heartwarming to see all these people coming together and donating money to find this person,” said President of the Board of the Columbiana County Humane Society Sharon McElroy.

Trouble was let out on a cable run in the back of her home at the beginning of the month and was discovered missing a short time later. A few days later, the owner’s son called police saying someone killed his mother’s dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

“There’s no need to do that to an animal ever. It’s tragic. That person needs mental help and punished by the law,” said East Palestine resident Matt.

“My neighbors got dogs and everything. You take care of them. Whoever did it should pay for it,” said East Palestine resident Rusty Hargreavs.

Rick Eyler said police are doing everything they can to crack this case.

“At this time I believe we are, so hopefully we are. East Palestine is doing everything they can to get closer to solving this case,” said Eyler.

KDKA reached out to East Palestine police for an update on this case, and is waiting to hear back.

The East Palestine village manager said police are currently following some leads, and aren’t releasing any new information at this time.