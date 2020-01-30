By Lisa Washington
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A search is underway in Center Township for 79-year-old Frances Zernich.

According to authorities, she has been missing since early Thursday morning.

She is described as a white female wearing a black shirt and aqua pants.

A search party is gathering around the Chapel Valley Swim Club.

KDKA is working to confirm other details.

