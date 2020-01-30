Comments
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A search is underway in Center Township for 79-year-old Frances Zernich.
According to authorities, she has been missing since early Thursday morning.
NEW INFO: Center Twp. police say the missing 79-year-old woman is Frances Zernich. She was last seen around midnight at her home on Zernich Dr. Her granddaughter reported her missing at 3am. She was wearing a black shirt and aqua-colored pants. We’ll have live reports on #KDKA. pic.twitter.com/H4stAbFCYO
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) January 30, 2020
She is described as a white female wearing a black shirt and aqua pants.
A search party is gathering around the Chapel Valley Swim Club.
KDKA is working to confirm other details.
You must log in to post a comment.