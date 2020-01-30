



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKa) — The body of a missing New Castle woman has been found.

On Thursday, 39-year-old Sabrine Salamon’s body was located outside of 574 Long Avenue in New Castle by volunteer search crews, the New Castle Police announced.

Salamon had been missing since Dec. 20, 2019.

Salamon wrecked her car on Liberty Street in New Castle in December. Police found the vehicle flipped over on its roof after it crashed into two poles.

For reasons unknown, Salamon was nowhere to be seen.

The next day, her family reported her missing.

The investigation is still open as autopsy results are pending.