



WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) –U.S. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler introduced a bill that would require sellers to provide conditions under which dogs and cats were bred and raised when selling them.

Reschenthaler (R-PA), along with Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL) introduced the Petfax Act (H.R. 5715).

This act would require those selling dogs and cats to divulge Animal Welfare Act violations by the breeder and the health history of the animal.

The Petfax Act would also institute new penalties for sellers and breeders who have been involved in animal abuse or deceptive sales practices.

“Too many animals suffer from inhumane conditions in our nation,” said Rep. Reschenthaler in a press release.

“Most dogs sold in pet stores come from puppy mills, where the dogs are treated like a cash crop,” stated Holly Gann, Director of Federal Affairs for the Animal Wellness Foundation, in a press release.

“If you buy a car, you can get a full history from Carfax; but when it comes to purchasing a puppy, sellers generally won’t provide information about where the dog came from or the dog’s medical history.

We applaud U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist and Guy Reschenthaler for their leadership to protect animals and consumers.”