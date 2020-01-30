Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Andrew Agozzino from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
Agozzino has played in nine games this season for the Penguins, recording one assist on January 14 against the Minnesota Wild.
Angello has not played an NHL game in his career but has scored 16 goals, nine assists, and 25 points in 45 games for Wilkes-Barre.
The Penguins are back in action following the All-Star Break tomorrow, January 31 at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.
