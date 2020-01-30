



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In 2019, the City of Pittsburgh saw reductions in several key crime categories, particularly in the area of homicides.

“So many different things go into it,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a press release.

“First and foremost, it’s hard work by our officers. Day in and day out, they amaze me with their work ethic, expertise and professionalism.

And day in and day out, they make me proud to be their Chief. Others also deserve credit, including community members, our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels, our amazing medics and hospitals and our community outreach efforts.

Homicides in the city dropped 36 percent year-on-year, from 58 in 2018 to 37 in 2019.

The drop continues a downward trend over the past five years, and marks the fewest homicides in the city since 1998.

In addition, the number of combined non-fatal shooting incidents plus homicides continued to trend downwards for a fourth year in a row:

Good police work is helping to keep residents safe,” Major Crimes Commander Victor Joseph said in a press re;ease.

“From patrol officers who do excellent work on their beats to detectives who conduct thorough investigations, the men and women of this Bureau deserve credit.

Their hard work and expertise is reflected in these numbers.”

Officials also credited city residents.

When the public comes forward with tips, police solve crimes.

As a result of increased community engagement, more people are helping police investigations by passing on key information.

In addition, police programs aimed at connecting with youth allow officers to be viewed as positive influences who can help young people make constructive life decisions.