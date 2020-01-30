Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, UPMC officials and Public Safety are unveiling a new program about life-saving skills in emergency situations.
According to a press release, the program will aim to drive awareness about “essential life-saving skills” during emergencies.
The program will be also be the subject of a PSA that will air locally during the Super Bowl Sunday night.
The announcement will be made Thursday at 1 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
