PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, UPMC officials and Public Safety are unveiling a new program about life-saving skills in emergency situations.

According to a press release, the program will aim to drive awareness about “essential life-saving skills” during emergencies.

The program will be also be the subject of a PSA that will air locally during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The announcement will be made Thursday at 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

