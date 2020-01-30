Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- CTE Awareness Day
- Doors Open PGH
- Peregrine Falconcam
- Pittsburgh Improv
- Pittsburgh Public Theater presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
- Kidsburgh.org
- More Kidsburgh Reports
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
- Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Drink Recipe: Paloma Cocktail
- 1.5oz Tequila
- .75oz Pink Grapefruit Juice
- .5oz Lime Juice
- .5oz Agave Nectar
- Served over ice and topped with tonic water and a pinch of sea salt
Free Members Days Info:
- Feb. 2 – Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh (all four)
- Feb. 7 – Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh (Includes MuseumLab)
- Feb. 9 – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Feb. 12 – Mattress Factory
- Feb. 15 – Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
- Feb. 16 – Heinz History Center (includes Fort Pitt Museum)
- Feb. 22 – The Westmoreland Museum of American Art
- Feb. 26 – The Frick Pittsburgh
- Feb. 29 – Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
You must log in to post a comment.