PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia are searching for two jail inmates from the same facility who removed their leg monitors while out on a passes in separate incidents.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says a Wood County magistrate issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday after Jeremy Dean Johnson failed to return to the Parkersburg Correctional Center.
The 28-year-old Johnson was serving a 20- to 40-year sentence for breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary.
In another news release, corrections officials said 56-year-old Alfred Williams cut his electronic monitoring strap as the work-release inmate was in Vienna around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
He is 5-foot-8, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.