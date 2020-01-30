  • KDKA TVOn Air

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia are searching for two jail inmates from the same facility who removed their leg monitors while out on a passes in separate incidents.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says a Wood County magistrate issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday after Jeremy Dean Johnson failed to return to the Parkersburg Correctional Center.

The 28-year-old Johnson was serving a 20- to 40-year sentence for breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary.

In another news release, corrections officials said 56-year-old Alfred Williams cut his electronic monitoring strap as the work-release inmate was in Vienna around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

He is 5-foot-8, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

