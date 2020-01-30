



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State health officials are investigating a possible case of Legionella bacteria in the water at a Westmoreland County-owned long-term care and rehab facility.

According to the Trib, additional testing is now underway at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield Township after a preliminary test found “probably Legionella bacteria” in the facility’s water supply.

While the testing is being done, the nursing facility is using bottled water for drinking, bathing and cleaning purposes.

The restrictions will remain in place until next week, the Trib reports.

A state Health Department spokesperson declined comment to the Trib, and Westmoreland County health officials have not said if any residents or staff members have had symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease.

The final results from the testing are expected to be in next week.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this developing story.