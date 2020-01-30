



WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a teenager who they say shot another juvenile multiple times during a drug deal in Wilkins Township last week.

According to the criminal complaint, Shawn Frye-Culbreth met the other teen through Snapchat to purchase marijuana.

During the deal, police say he pulled out a gun and told the victim to “drop everything” before allegedly firing at victim multiple times. The victim told investigators another person also started shooting.

Frye-Culbreth then allegedly got into the victim’s car and sped away. Police were eventually able to track the car to Monroeville and tow it to Allegheny County Police Headquarters for processing.

The victim was in critical condition but survived.

Police say Frye-Culbreth is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.