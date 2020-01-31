



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Two men and a teenager are facing robbery charges following a crime spree that police say stretched across four communities and ended in a crash that knocked out power to an entire community.

The suspects, Robert Webb, Deon Dutrieuille and 17-year-old Dontae Dutrieuille, are all facing robbery, theft and criminal conspiracy charges. The teen is charged as an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, it all started after 4 p.m. Thursday in North Versailles.

Police say they were called to the Happy Mini-Mart after the owner reported seeing a silver Mercedes pull into the business’s parking lot and three men inside pull ski masks over their faces.

The owner told police the men never got out of the car and eventually drove off.

Police say the next incident in the spree happened just before 5 p.m. when West Mifflin Police were called to the Cross Roads Sunoco station on Homestead/Duquesne Road.

The criminal complaint reports that surveillance video recorded the entire incident. According to police, Dontae allegedly can be seen pointing a black revolver at the two clerks behind the counter while Webb grabbed cash from the counter.

The two then fled in a silver Mercedes, police said.

The third incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at the D&S Foodmart on Union Avenue in McKeesport and was also caught on surveillance video.

Police say it again allegedly shows Dontae holding a black revolver in the doorway while Webb alleged went to the counter to grab money. Authorities say Dontae also got away with two bags of potato chips.

After leaving the store, the pair got in a silver Mercedes.

Police say they used traffic cameras to track the vehicle down along Route 48, heading toward Monroeville. According to authorities, the car was speeding and driving “in a reckless manner.”

Officers from North Versailles and Monroeville began following the Mercedes, which eventually smashed into a telephone pole just after 6 p.m. near the Cambridge Estates on Mosside Boulevard.

The pole was sheared and power was knocked out to the entire area.

Police say the three suspects tried to run from the scene, but were taken into custody a few minutes later.

Investigators say they found money scattered throughout the vehicle, as well as two bags of potato chips and ski masks.

The suspects were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.