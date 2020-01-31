



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The outside of a mobile museum visiting Pittsburgh is only a sneak peak of what’s inside — a history lesson complete with the pictures and memorable moments of the blacks who played and those who are currently playing in the National Hockey League.

“Lots of artifacts in here, like Willie O’Ree’s game-worn sweater that he wore when he first played in the National Hockey League, to a comic book that features the late great Herb Carnegie,” said Kwame Mason, Co-curator Black Hockey History Museum and filmmaker of the Soul on Ice documentary.

The museum includes hockey gear, games and — because it’s in Pittsburgh this weekend — there’s a special tribute to three former Penguins: Jarome Iginla, Ryan Reaves and Trevor Daley, who helped the team win two Stanley Cup Championships.

At Pittsburgh’s Miller Academy Friday afternoon, students toured the museum.

“In the black community, hockey is not our go-to sport, but we want to be able to say hockey is for everyone. Give it a chance,” explained Mason.

Happening now: The #blackhockey history mobile museum is in the ‘Burgh, at @pps Miller Academy. Make sure to watch #KDKA later today to hear from members of the #blackgirlhockeyclub and find out where you can see the museum tonight and a special event tomorrow. @Penguins pic.twitter.com/71tAPVxcup — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) January 31, 2020

Renee Hess, founder of the Black Girl Hockey Club said, “When you walk through this bus and you get to see all the amazing people that have contributed to the sport of hockey in the last 100 years, it’s really eye-opening, because black folks have been a part of hockey since the beginning.”

“I wanted to bring together in a community space, some place for black women specifically, so that we could have our own safe space within the hockey culture,” she added.

The hope is that a visit inside the museum will inspire and educate fans of the sport and future players.