



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The mother of a man convicted in the shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw has been convicted of helping him elude police in the days after the 2017 shooting.

Sherry Holt was found guilty Thursday of hindering apprehension following a non-jury trial.

The 49-year-old Pittsburgh resident faces up to seven years in prison when she’s sentenced April 23.

Her son, Rahmael Sal Holt, was sentenced to death in November after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of Officer Shaw. He was fatally shot after an attempted traffic stop on Nov. 17, 2017.

Rahmael Holt’s father is also in jail.

Gregory Baucum Jr., is charged with threatening or intimidating witnesses in his son’s murder trial.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)